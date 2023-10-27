도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 풍선 안테나 기술로 우주 통신에 혁명을 일으킬 수 있음

By비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 풍선 안테나 기술로 우주 통신에 혁명을 일으킬 수 있음

A groundbreaking technology in space-based sensing and communications is on the horizon, thanks to the efforts of engineer Christopher Walker and NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. Walker’s idea, known as the Large Balloon Reflector (LBR), involves using inflatable spherical antennas to create wide collection apertures for space-based communications. The concept turns part of the inside surface of an inflated sphere into a parabolic antenna, allowing for the capture and transmission of electromagnetic radiation.

With backing from NIAC and a grant from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Walker was able to develop and demonstrate a 33-foot-diameter LBR that was carried to the stratosphere by a giant balloon. This inflatable antenna technology offers several advantages over traditional large reflector antennas. Made of a thin film structure, the LBR can inflate to a stable parabolic-dish shape without the need for bulky and complex deployable hardware. It is also lightweight and foldable, making it easier to stow and launch into space.

In 2018, Freefall Aerospace, a company co-founded by Walker, showcased the potential of the LBR by conducting a test aboard NASA’s stratospheric balloon, reaching an altitude of 159,000 feet. The next step for this technology is a high-speed communications demonstration in low Earth orbit aboard a CubeSat called CatSat. CatSat’s inflatable antenna deployment system will deploy from its container and begin transmitting high-definition Earth photos.

This innovative inflatable antenna technology opens the door to future space missions using CubeSats, with applications ranging from lunar exploration to deep-space missions. The potential for using CubeSats equipped with inflatable antennas could significantly expand the capabilities and possibilities for space communications.

FAQ :

Q: What is the Large Balloon Reflector (LBR)?
A: The LBR is an inflatable spherical antenna that creates wide collection apertures for space-based sensing and communications.

Q: How does the LBR work?
A: The LBR turns part of the inside surface of an inflated sphere into a parabolic antenna, allowing for the capture and transmission of electromagnetic radiation.

Q: What are the advantages of inflatable antennas?
A: Inflatable antennas, such as the LBR, are lightweight, foldable, and do not require bulky and complex deployable hardware. They offer greater flexibility and ease of stowage compared to traditional large reflector antennas.

Q: 이 기술의 잠재적인 응용 분야는 무엇입니까?
A: This technology can revolutionize space communications and enable a wide range of missions, including lunar exploration and deep-space missions, using CubeSats equipped with inflatable antennas.

출처 : NASA

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 유형의 수정은 6G 통신 기술 및 양자 중력 탐사에 대한 잠재력을 갖고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 2024년 바쁜 우주 임무 준비

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

New Flyby는 Lucy 임무 및 획기적인 추적 시스템 테스트에 대한 통찰력을 공개합니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 유형의 수정은 6G 통신 기술 및 양자 중력 탐사에 대한 잠재력을 갖고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 2024년 바쁜 우주 임무 준비

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

New Flyby는 Lucy 임무 및 획기적인 추적 시스템 테스트에 대한 통찰력을 공개합니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서는 금성이 지구와 같은 판 구조를 가지고 있었을 수 있다고 제안하여 고대 생명체의 가능성을 열어줍니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0