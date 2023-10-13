도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 희귀 금속으로 덮인 소행성을 탐사하기 위해 프시케 우주선 발사

By가브리엘 보타

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 희귀 금속으로 덮인 소행성을 탐사하기 위해 프시케 우주선 발사

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft was launched on Friday, beginning a six-year journey to a metal-covered asteroid. This mission marks the first exploration of a world predominantly made of metal, unlike the typical rocky or icy composition of most asteroids. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the remnants of an early planet’s core, offering valuable insights into the unreachable centers of Earth and other rocky planets.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is named after the asteroid it will be studying. It is expected to reach the potato-shaped asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the approximately nine metal-rich asteroids discovered so far, located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University described the mission by saying, “It’s long been humans’ dream to go to the metal core of our Earth. I mean, ask Jules Verne.” However, the extreme pressure and temperature make accessing the Earth’s core impossible. Psyche provides a unique opportunity to study a metal core within our solar system.

Astronomers estimate that the asteroid measures approximately 144 miles (232km) across at its widest and 173 miles (280km) long. It is believed to contain iron, nickel, and other metals, as well as potentially trace amounts of gold, silver, platinum, or iridium. Scientists expect to observe spiky metal craters, towering metal cliffs, and metal-encrusted eroded lava flows on the asteroid’s surface.

This mission holds significant scientific value as the asteroid can provide insights into the formation of our solar system and answer fundamental questions about the origins of life on Earth and the habitability of our planet. By studying the asteroid, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the Earth’s own iron core, which generates the magnetic field protecting our atmosphere and enabling life.

The spacecraft will take a roundabout route to the asteroid, flying past Mars to gain a gravity boost in 2026. It will then reach the asteroid in 2029 and attempt to enter orbit around it, circling as close as 47 miles (75 km) and as high as 440 miles (700 km). The spacecraft will utilize solar electric propulsion and an experimental communication system that uses lasers for data transmission.

소스: [소스1], [소스2]

출처 :
– [source1]: [provide source name here]
– [source2]: [provide source name here]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0