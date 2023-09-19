도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선은 강력한 태양 폭발에서 살아남습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선은 강력한 태양 폭발에서 살아남습니다.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft designed to closely examine the behavior of the sun, recently flew through and survived one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. The rare footage of the solar event was released by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of super hot gas, or plasma, from the sun’s surface. It can have significant consequences on Earth, including endangering satellites, disrupting communication and navigation technologies, and even knocking out power grids. In 1989, a potent CME caused a massive blackout in Québec, Canada.

The Parker Solar Probe, equipped with a robust heat shield, spent approximately two days observing the CME, becoming the first spacecraft ever to fly through a powerful solar explosion near the sun. The probe endured the intense burst of radiation and exited the eruption unscathed.

Scientists are using data from the Parker Solar Probe, along with observations from other spacecraft and telescopes, to better comprehend the behavior of CMEs and other space weather phenomena, such as solar flares. This knowledge will aid in forecasting and preparing for potentially destructive space weather events in the future.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe will continue, with the spacecraft expected to reach speeds of 430,000 mph and come within 3.9 million miles of the sun in 2024. These observations will contribute to improved predictions of the impact of solar ejections on Earth, allowing for better preparedness and mitigation strategies.

[Definition: Coronal mass ejection (CME) – an eruption of super hot gas, or plasma, from the sun’s surface.]

[Source: The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory]
[Source: NASA]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

인도의 Vikram 착륙선과 Pragyan Rover가 절전 모드로 유지됨

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0