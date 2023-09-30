도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 우주 날씨 연구를 위한 TRACERS 임무를 위해 SpaceX 선택

로버트 앤드류

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 우주 날씨 연구를 위한 TRACERS 임무를 위해 SpaceX 선택

NASA has selected SpaceX as the launch service provider for its TRACERS mission. The purpose of this mission is to investigate space weather and how the Sun’s energy affects Earth’s magnetic environment. TRACERS will be a valuable addition to NASA’s heliophysics fleet, providing essential insights into the Sun-Earth system.

The mission will involve two small satellites called the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites. These satellites will spin as they orbit Earth, focusing on the interaction between solar wind (charged particles emitted by the Sun) and Earth’s magnetic field. This interaction, known as magnetic reconnection, has the potential to transfer significant amounts of energy and could impact crewed missions and sensitive satellites.

The TRACERS project is led by the University of Iowa, in collaboration with partners from the Southwest Research Institute and Millennium Space Systems. The launch services for the satellites will be provided by NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, through the agency’s VADR launch services contract.

SpaceX’s selection for this mission highlights the ongoing partnership between NASA and the private space industry. With its reliable track record in launching satellites and cargo to the International Space Station, SpaceX is a trusted choice for this critical undertaking.

Studying space weather is crucial for understanding how the Sun’s activity influences Earth and its infrastructure. The information gathered from the TRACERS mission will enhance the ability to predict and prepare for space weather events that can impact communication systems, power grids, and other technologies on Earth.

