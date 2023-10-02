도시의 삶

NASA, 지구 자기권 연구를 위한 TRACERS 임무에 SpaceX 선택

가브리엘 보타

2023년 10월 2일
NASA has chosen SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket to launch the TRACERS (Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites) mission. This mission will consist of two small satellites that aim to investigate space weather and the impact of the Sun’s energy on Earth’s magnetosphere.

TRACERS will be an important addition to NASA’s heliophysics fleet, providing answers to long-standing questions about the Sun-Earth system. The satellites will focus on studying the interaction between solar wind, which is the continuous stream of ionized particles emanating from the Sun, and the magnetic environment around Earth.

This study will specifically look at magnetic reconnection, which occurs when two magnetic fields meet and results in a powerful transfer of energy. Understanding this process is crucial as it has the potential to affect crewed missions and sensitive satellites. The University of Iowa is leading the mission, in collaboration with partners at the Southwest Research Institute and Millennium Space Systems.

The mission’s principal investigator, Prof. Craig Kletzing, explained the significance of studying the cusp, a region where magnetic reconnection occurs. He stated, “Magnetic reconnection can happen in lots of places in the magnetopause, but it’s hard to survey such a giant search space. The cusp is one place where we can study the signatures of reconnection that happen all over.”

To gather data on reconnection, the TRACERS satellites will fly through the northern polar cusp, with one satellite following the other. By observing and analyzing the occurrence and frequency of reconnection at the outer edges of Earth’s magnetic field, scientists hope to enhance their understanding of how the Sun’s energy transfers to our planet.

In conclusion, the TRACERS mission, with the support of SpaceX and the Falcon 9 rocket, will contribute invaluable insights into the dynamics of Earth’s magnetosphere and its response to solar activity. This knowledge will aid in predicting and mitigating the potential impacts of space weather on Earth and its technological infrastructure.

정의 :
– Magnetosphere: The region surrounding a planet that is influenced by its magnetic field and protects it from the solar wind.
– Solar wind: The stream of charged particles, mainly protons and electrons, emitted by the Sun.
– Magnetic reconnection: The process where two magnetic fields collide and realign, releasing large amounts of energy.

