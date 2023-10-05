도시의 삶

NASA, 개념 연구를 위해 태양에 초점을 맞춘 네 가지 임무 선택

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA has recently announced the selection of four small explorer missions that will focus on studying the Sun and its relationship with Earth. These missions aim to expand our understanding of heliophysics, which is the field that explores the nature of the Sun and its effects on the solar system.

The first mission, known as the Cross-scale Investigation of Earth’s Magnetotail and Aurora (CINEMA), will study the structure and evolution of Earth’s plasma sheet. This dense layer of space plasma is found in the magnetic fields flowing behind Earth. Led by Robyn Millan from Dartmouth College, this mission will use a constellation of nine CubeSats in sun-synchronous, low Earth orbit to examine how Earth’s magnetic fields transfer heat and change over time.

The Chromospheric Magnetism Explorer (CMEx) mission, led by Holly Gilbert from the National Center for Atmospheric Research, aims to understand the magnetic nature of solar eruptions and identify the magnetic sources of the solar wind. CMEx plans to obtain continuous observations of the solar magnetic field in the chromosphere, the layer of the solar atmosphere directly above the visible surface of the Sun.

Meanwhile, the Extreme ultraviolet Coronal Mass Ejection and Coronal Connectivity Observatory (ECCCO) mission, led by Katharine Reeves from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, will contribute to our understanding of the middle corona, the dynamics of eruptive events leaving the Sun, and the conditions that produce the outward streaming solar wind.

Lastly, the Magnetospheric Auroral Asymmetry Explorer (MAAX) mission, led by Michael Liemohn from the University of Michigan, aims to improve our understanding of how electrodynamic coupling between Earth’s magnetosphere and ionosphere regulates auroral energy flow.

According to Peg Luce, the acting Heliophysics Division Director at NASA Headquarters, these mission concept study selections promise to provide new insights into the field of heliophysics. They offer the potential to answer longstanding questions while building upon the research and technology of our current and legacy missions.

출처 :
– NASA 본부

