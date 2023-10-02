도시의 삶

NASA, 상업용 저궤도 개발 프로그램을 위한 업계 의견 모색

NASA is calling on American companies to provide their input on the agency’s requirements for end-to-end services as part of the Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Development Program. The agency plans to transition its operations in low Earth orbit to commercially owned and operated destinations after the decommissioning of the International Space Station, in order to maintain access to space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

Through a request for information (RFI), NASA is seeking feedback from industry to refine its anticipated requirements for new commercial space destinations. Industry insights will help shape NASA’s human-rating standards, ensuring that new systems meet the agency’s expectations for low Earth orbit operations and transportation.

NASA will hold an industry briefing day on October 12th, followed by a deadline of November 17th for RFI responses. The agency emphasizes that this is a crucial step toward transitioning low Earth orbit operations to the private sector, with NASA aiming to be one of many customers for services provided by commercial companies.

“We are seeking industry feedback on these draft requirements to ensure that the Commercial LEO destinations will be safe, reliable, and cost-effective,” says Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA Headquarters. By incorporating industry input, the agency aims to facilitate the development of new stations and destination concepts, driving down costs and encouraging innovation in the commercial space industry.

NASA has been engaging with industry since 2022 and has already hosted industry days to inform companies about crew and technical requirements. The feedback received during these interactions continues to shape the agency’s commercial services strategy for low Earth orbit destinations.

Ultimately, NASA’s goal is to establish a robust commercial marketplace in low Earth orbit where the agency can acquire services from private industry at a lower cost while focusing on its Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. This strategy positions low Earth orbit as a training and proving ground for deep space missions and encourages the growth of the commercial space sector.

Source: Rebecca Turkington, Johnson Space Center, Houston

