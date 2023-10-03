도시의 삶

NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 마일 높이의 먼지 악마를 포착했습니다.

NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 마일 높이의 먼지 악마를 포착했습니다.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has recently captured an impressive sight on Mars—a dust devil towering over a mile in height. The rover, situated near Mars’ Jezero Crater, observed the dust devil about 2.5 miles away on August 30, 2023, according to a news release by NASA. The Jezero Crater is believed to have once been a lake, raising the possibility that it may have supported microbial life in the past.

Using its camera, the rover managed to document the dust devil in action. The footage consists of 21 photos taken four seconds apart, which were then compiled to create a video-like sequence. From the imagery, scientists estimated that the dust devil was about 200 feet wide. Although only the lower portion of the dust devil measuring 387 feet in height was captured, scientists believe that it stood at an impressive height of approximately 6,336 feet—a mile tall. The movement of the dust devil was clocked at approximately 12 mph.

Dust devils on Mars differ from tornadoes on Earth, being weaker and smaller in nature. They occur when warm air rises and mixes with cooler descending air, serving as a mechanism for redistributing dust on the planet’s surface. Studying these occurrences provides valuable insight into the Martian atmosphere and contributes to improving weather models.

The Perseverance rover has been exploring Mars since 2020, with a focus on understanding the planet’s geology and climate. Additionally, it aims to collect rock and regolith samples, paving the way for future missions to return these samples to Earth. The rover is also on the hunt for signs of past microbial life, particularly in locations like the Jezero Crater.

This observation of the dust devil serves as another intriguing addition to the growing body of knowledge about Mars and its unique environmental conditions.

