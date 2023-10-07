도시의 삶

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버의 화성 여행

NASA’s Curiosity rover has successfully made its way up Mount Sharp on Mars, reaching a scientifically intriguing site known as Gediz Vallis Ridge. This site is characterized by ancient avalanches of boulders, debris, and water, and it currently appears as a prominent hill covered with large rocks.

After a lengthy journey lasting nearly a decade, the Curiosity rover finally reached Gediz Vallis Ridge. Scientists had been working for three years to find a viable route to this area, navigating through rocky terrain to reach their destination. To celebrate this achievement, NASA released an expansive image of the Martian landscape beyond, showing mountains in the far distance, including the rim of Gale Crater which contains Mount Sharp.

In the foreground of the image, viewers can see the uneven and rocky terrain that the rover had to overcome. Additionally, part of Kukenán Butte, a feature reaching approximately 500 feet high, is visible on the right side. The cylindrical component seen on the right of the image is the rover’s ultra-high frequency (UHF) antenna, which is used to transmit messages and data to NASA’s Mars-orbiting satellites.

The journey to Gediz Vallis Ridge was undoubtedly challenging for the Curiosity rover. NASA described it as the most arduous climb the rover has ever made. Amy Hale, a member of the Curiosity team, compared it to running up a sand dune on a beach, with the added obstacle of boulders in the path.

This achievement is significant because it contributes to our understanding of Mars’ ancient history and the potential for surface life to exist. Mars, billions of years ago, was a world filled with water, lakes, and rivers. The ongoing question is whether life had the opportunity to arise and thrive in these conditions.

Overall, the successful journey of NASA’s Curiosity rover to Gediz Vallis Ridge on Mount Sharp brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of Mars and its potential for hosting life in the past.

