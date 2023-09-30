도시의 삶

NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 화성 먼지 악마의 놀라운 영상을 포착했습니다.

The NASA Perseverance rover, in its ongoing search for signs of past life on Mars, recently captured footage of a gigantic Martian whirlwind. The dust devil, reaching a height of approximately 1.2 miles (2 kilometers), was spotted by the car-sized rover. While dust devils are a common occurrence on Mars, this particular one is noteworthy due to its size, measuring about 200 feet across.

The Perseverance rover is currently exploring the Jezero Crater on Mars, a location that once housed a flourishing river delta. Today, Mars is an arid planet, 1,000 times drier than the driest desert on Earth, with ample amounts of red dust that can be driven up into the atmosphere. The rover is now approaching an area where scientists speculate that there was a lake approximately 3 billion years ago. The minerals left behind on the ancient shoreline could potentially preserve evidence of ancient life, if it ever existed.

NASA is excited about the upcoming discoveries that the Perseverance rover may uncover. The rover’s final approach will lead it to a rock unit that played a crucial role in selecting the Jezero Crater as the landing site for exploration. The Mars 2020 scientists are buzzing with anticipation as they get closer to this significant location.

While Mars is currently the main focus of NASA’s research, the space agency also has plans to explore other worlds that may harbor conditions suitable for the existence of life. Among these destinations are moons such as Enceladus, orbiting Saturn, and Europa, orbiting Jupiter. Recently, scientists discovered an element essential for life on Europa, making it an intriguing target for further exploration.

With ongoing missions like Perseverance, NASA continues to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe and search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

– 나사

