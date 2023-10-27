도시의 삶

새로운 임무는 스타 시스템의 탄생을 조사합니다

A new space mission called INFUSE is set to launch on October 29, 2023, to study how explosive stellar deaths contribute to the formation of star systems. INFUSE, short for Integral Field Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Experiment, is a sounding rocket mission that will take off from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The target of INFUSE’s investigation is the Cygnus Loop, also known as the Veil Nebula, which is located in the constellation Cygnus. The Cygnus Loop is the remnant of a massive star that went supernova approximately 20,000 years ago. This explosive event released a burst of light so intense that it would have been visible from Earth during the day, even though it is situated 2,600 light-years away.

Supernovae, such as the one that created the Cygnus Loop, play a crucial role in the formation of galaxies. These cosmic events scatter heavy metals created within stars into surrounding dust and gas clouds. These metals are responsible for the creation of chemical elements heavier than iron, including those that compose our own bodies. Over time, the remnants of supernovae gradually come together to form new star systems, planets, and stars.

The INFUSE mission aims to observe how the energy from the supernova interacts with the Milky Way. It will focus on capturing light emitted as the blast wave collides with pockets of cold gas within the galaxy. By analyzing this data, scientists will gain a better understanding of the distribution and temperatures of various elements along the shock front.

FAQ

What is the INFUSE mission?

The INFUSE (Integral Field Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Experiment) mission is a sounding rocket mission that aims to study the interaction between supernova events and the formation of star systems.

When will the INFUSE mission launch?

The INFUSE mission is scheduled to launch on October 29, 2023.

What is the Cygnus Loop?

The Cygnus Loop, also known as the Veil Nebula, is the remnant of a supernova explosion that occurred approximately 20,000 years ago. It is located in the constellation Cygnus.

How do supernovae contribute to the formation of star systems?

Supernovae scatter heavy metals forged within stars into surrounding dust and gas clouds. These metals are essential for the creation of chemical elements heavier than iron, which eventually contribute to the formation of star systems, planets, and stars.

What will INFUSE observe in the Cygnus Loop?

INFUSE will observe how the energy from the supernova interacts with the Milky Way by analyzing the light emitted as the blast wave collides with pockets of cold gas within the galaxy.

