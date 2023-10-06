도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 일일 소행성 프로젝트: 새로운 소행성을 발견하고 추적하는 데 도움

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 일일 소행성 프로젝트: 새로운 소행성을 발견하고 추적하는 데 도움

NASA has set up the Daily Minor Planet Project, a program that allows astronomers and skywatchers to assist in the discovery and tracking of asteroids. With numerous space and ground-based telescopes at their disposal, NASA has made significant strides in identifying and studying these ancient space rocks.

To aid in this ongoing effort, NASA leverages the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey, based at the University of Arizona. This survey captures nearly 1000 images of the night sky every night, resulting in a large volume of data for analysis. However, there is a shortage of personnel to study these images in detail.

By participating in the Daily Minor Planet Project, anyone interested in astronomy can contribute to NASA’s asteroid tracking efforts. After examining an image, participants simply need to click on a yes or no button to determine if an asteroid is present. Additionally, they can provide comments if necessary before moving on to the next image.

In a recent update, NASA disclosed information about an approaching asteroid. The designated space rock, Asteroid 2023 TG, will make its closest approach to Earth on October 6. During this encounter, it will come within a distance of 691,000 kilometers from our planet’s surface. Traveling at a remarkable speed of 26,006 kilometers per hour, it’s faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Thankfully, NASA has confirmed that Asteroid 2023 TG does not pose a significant threat. The criteria for classifying a celestial body as a Potentially Hazardous Object include a size exceeding 492 feet and a distance from Earth closer than 7.5 million kilometers. However, this particular asteroid is only 26 feet wide, equivalent to the size of a bus.

Asteroid 2023 TG belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are characterized by their semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, a colossal space rock discovered by Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

With the assistance of astronomers and skywatchers worldwide, NASA continues to expand its knowledge of asteroids and enhance our understanding of these fascinating celestial objects.

출처 :
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/
– University of Arizona: https://www.arizona.edu/

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0