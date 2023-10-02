도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 금속이 풍부한 소행성 탐사를 위한 프시케 임무 연기

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 금속이 풍부한 소행성 탐사를 위한 프시케 임무 연기

NASA has announced the postponement of its Psyche mission, which aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Originally set to launch on October 5, the mission will now take off on October 12. The delay is to allow NASA’s team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These thrusters are essential for various aspects of the mission, including spacecraft orientation and momentum management.

The parameters for the thrusters were adjusted due to updated temperature predictions. It is crucial to ensure that the thrusters operate within specified temperature limits for their long-term functionality. Verification activities involve rerunning simulations and fine-tuning adjustments as needed. A Flight Readiness Review was conducted on September 28 to provide updates on the mission’s status and certify readiness for launch preparations.

The Psyche mission offers valuable insights into planetary formation. After escaping Earth’s gravity, the spacecraft will undertake a six-year journey to the asteroid using solar electric propulsion. This system accelerates and expels charged atoms of xenon gas, propelling the spacecraft gently. The asteroid Psyche presents a unique opportunity to explore a metal-rich body that may be a remnant of a planetesimal’s core. Once the spacecraft reaches Psyche, it will spend around 26 months orbiting the asteroid, collecting images and data for scientific analysis.

This mission holds great promise for understanding the origins and composition of asteroids and planetary formation. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to unravel the history and composition of this metal-rich asteroid, which could provide valuable insights into our own Earth and the formation of other rocky planets.

출처 :
– IANS. (n.d.). NASA delays mission to explore metal asteroid Psyche by a week. Retrieved from [URL]
– NASA. (n.d.). Psyche: Journey to a Metal World. Retrieved from [URL]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0