도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

뉴욕시가 자체 무게로 가라앉고 있다고 NASA 보고서가 밝혔습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴욕시가 자체 무게로 가라앉고 있다고 NASA 보고서가 밝혔습니다.

According to a new NASA report, the city of New York is sinking under the mass of its own weight, with certain areas experiencing faster sinking rates than others. Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University have identified key locations in the city’s five boroughs that are sinking at a rate faster than the citywide average of 1.6 millimeters per year.

LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium are among the areas that have been found to be sinking the fastest. From 2016 to 2023, LaGuardia’s runways were sinking at a rate of 3.7 millimeters per year, while Arthur Ashe Stadium was sinking at a rate of 4.6 millimeters per year. These areas were both built on former landfill sites, which may explain their higher sinking rates.

The report also highlights the threat of rising sea levels, which is exacerbating the issue of sinking in New York City. The city has already faced coastal flooding due to hurricanes and storms, with Superstorm Sandy causing significant damage in 2012. The researchers emphasize the ongoing challenge of protecting coastal populations and assets from these flooding events, especially with the added impact of sea level rise.

In addition to LaGuardia and Arthur Ashe Stadium, other areas in the city that are sinking faster than average include the southern half of Governors Island, Midland and South Beach in Staten Island, and Arverne by the Sea in southern Queens.

This report comes after the United States Geological Survey found that the weight of New York City’s buildings, which exceeds 1.7 trillion pounds, is causing the city to slowly buckle under its own weight. The sinking of these key locations raises concerns about the long-term stability of the city’s infrastructure and the need for proactive measures to address this issue.

Source: NASA report, New York Post, United States Geological Survey

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0