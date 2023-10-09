도시의 삶

소행성 아포피스 탐험: NASA의 OSIRIS-APEX 임무

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
소행성 아포피스 탐험: NASA의 OSIRIS-APEX 임무

NASA and the University of Arizona have redirected their OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to study the asteroid Apophis in an extended mission. Apophis, named after the Egyptian god of evil, once caused concern when astronomers discovered that it could potentially collide with Earth in 2029. However, recent predictions indicate that such an impact is highly unlikely.

On April 13, 2029, Apophis will pass by Earth at a close distance, visible with binoculars from the east of the Atlantic Ocean. Taking advantage of this flyby, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has been transformed into OSIRIS-APEX, with a focus on studying Apophis in detail.

The original mission of OSIRIS-REx was to collect samples from the asteroid Bennu and return them to Earth. With its samples safely stored in NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the spacecraft is now equipped to orbit Apophis and perform proximity operations. Although sample collection is no longer possible, the mission aims to study Apophis’ topography and observe any potential changes in its trajectory caused by its close approach to Earth.

The 2029 close approach will provide a unique opportunity for exploration and scientific discovery. The spacecraft’s flight dynamics team has determined the precise location in Earth’s gravity field where OSIRIS-APEX can be maneuvered to rendezvous with Apophis. This gravity assist maneuver will allow the spacecraft to study the asteroid in close proximity.

While Earth will remain unaffected by Apophis’ close approach, the tidal force of our planet may trigger geological processes on the asteroid itself, such as landslides. Furthermore, the flyby could alter Apophis’ orbit around the Sun, causing it to be reclassified from the Aten group to the Apollo group of asteroids.

In summary, NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX mission presents a unique opportunity to study the asteroid Apophis during its close approach in 2029. By observing its topography and potential trajectory changes, scientists hope to gain new insights into the nature and behavior of near-Earth asteroids.

