도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 달의 반대편에서 희미한 무선 신호를 탐지하는 임무 계획

By가브리엘 보타

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 달의 반대편에서 희미한 무선 신호를 탐지하는 임무 계획

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

출처 :
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 아르테미스 프로그램을 통한 달 탐사는 깊은 우주 비밀을 밝히는 것을 목표로 합니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 아르테미스 프로그램을 통한 달 탐사는 깊은 우주 비밀을 밝히는 것을 목표로 합니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

사용자 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 설정 관리의 중요성

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0