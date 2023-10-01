도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 금속이 풍부한 소행성 탐사를 위한 프시케 임무 개시일 연기

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA has announced a one-week delay for the launch of its Psyche mission, which aims to explore a metal-rich asteroid. Originally scheduled for October 5, the launch will now take place on October 12 using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The mission window will remain open until October 25. The delay is to allow the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The Psyche mission’s primary objective is to study the Psyche asteroid, believed to be the iron-rich core of a building block of a rocky planet. By collecting pictures, surface mapping, and other data from the asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into the core formation of Earth and other planets. The asteroid measures 280 kilometers wide, and the spacecraft will come as close as 75 kilometers to its surface.

During its six-year journey, the Psyche spacecraft will travel 3.6 billion kilometers and will have a gravity assist flyby near Mars, coming within 3000-4000 kilometers of its surface. The total life-cycle mission costs for Psyche were initially estimated at $959 million, but have since inflated to around $1.2 billion.

The launch delay is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the spacecraft’s thrusters by operating them within temperature limits. In the coming days, the mission team will verify the launch parameters and procedures after a Flight Readiness Review and a static fire test of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Source: NASA (no URL available)

