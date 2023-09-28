도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 임무에서 샘플 봉인 해제 및 제거 프로세스 시작

By비키 스타브로풀루

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, OSIRIS-REx 임무에서 샘플 봉인 해제 및 제거 프로세스 시작

NASA’s Sample Retrieval Capsule (SRC) from the OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully landed in the Utah desert and the process of unsealing and removing the samples has begun. The samples were transferred to the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Directorate (ARES) in Houston, Texas on Monday. ARES houses the world’s largest collection of samples returned from space and has a special clean room built exclusively for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

The first step in the process involved removing the aluminum lid that protected the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. This component was used by the OSIRIS-REx robotic arm to collect rocks and dust from asteroid Bennu’s surface in October 2020. The next step will be separating the TAGSAM from the canister and placing it in a sealed transfer container that will preserve it in a nitrogen environment for approximately two hours. This will allow the curation team to insert the TAGSAM into another glovebox, ensuring that the samples are not contaminated by contact with lab hardware or Earth’s environment.

During the removal of the lid, NASA scientists discovered “black dust and debris” on the avionics decks of the canister. It is speculated that this dust and debris is part of the Bennu sample that escaped during retrieval or transport back to Earth. The final step, the removal of the sample, will be broadcasted live on October 11th at 11 AM EDT.

For more updates, viewers can follow NASA Live or visit the NASA Blogs page dedicated to the OSIRIS-REx mission.

출처 :
– NASA Blogs

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0