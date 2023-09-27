도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 국제 우주 정거장 Deorbit 모듈에 대한 제안 모색

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 국제 우주 정거장 Deorbit 모듈에 대한 제안 모색

NASA has issued a call for proposals for an International Space Station (ISS) deorbit module, allowing bidders to choose their preferred type of contract for its development. The final request for proposals, released on September 18, is for the United States Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), which will be responsible for the final phases of deorbiting the ISS scheduled for 2030.

The draft request for proposals, released in May, suggested a “hybrid” contract approach, with the development phase under a cost-plus contract and production under a fixed firm price contract. The final request for proposals allows bidders to either retain the hybrid approach or complete the entire project, including development, under a fixed firm price contract. This contracting approach was chosen by NASA to maximize value to the government and enhance competition.

NASA allocated $180 million for the USDV in its fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, estimating the total cost to be around $1 billion. However, the agency emphasizes the importance of reliability for the USDV due to its critical role in the deorbiting process. The spacecraft must function perfectly on its first flight and have redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities.

The base period for the contract runs through March 2031, but the request for proposals also includes options for storage and launch integration services until September 2035, accounting for potential delays in decommissioning the ISS.

Proposals are due to NASA on November 17, with an anticipated award to be made in April 2024.

Source: [Provide source if known]

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0