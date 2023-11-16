NASA, Jim Free와 Catherine Koerner의 새로운 리더십 역할 및 프로모션 발표

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson revealed significant changes to the agency’s leadership team, including the promotion of Jim Free to associate administrator and the appointment of Catherine Koerner as the head of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD). These changes will go into effect following the retirement of current associate administrator Bob Cabana on December 31.

In his new role as associate administrator, Jim Free will become the third highest-ranking executive at NASA and the highest-ranking civil servant. He will serve as a senior advisor to Administrator Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. Additionally, Free will oversee the 10 center directors and five mission directorate associate administrators at NASA Headquarters, essentially acting as the agency’s chief operating officer.

Catherine Koerner, who previously served as the deputy associate administrator for ESDMD, will step into the role of associate administrator for the same directorate. Her responsibilities will include the development of NASA’s Moon to Mars architecture, managing the systems development for Artemis missions, and planning for integrated deep space exploration approaches.

Both Free and Koerner have a wealth of experience within NASA. Before his appointment as associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development, Free held various private sector roles and previously served as the agency’s deputy associate administrator for technical in the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate. Koerner, on the other hand, has been involved in key positions such as NASA’s Orion Program manager and director of Human Health and Performance Directorate.

The promotions of Free and Koerner highlight NASA’s commitment to advancing space exploration and expanding humanity’s reach in the cosmos. With their expertise and leadership, they are poised to make significant contributions to the agency’s ambitious goals.

