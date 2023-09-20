도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 임무, 깨끗한 소행성 샘플을 가지고 미국에 착륙

By비키 스타브로풀루

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 임무, 깨끗한 소행성 샘플을 가지고 미국에 착륙

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the US with “pristine” samples collected from the Bennu asteroid’s surface in 2020. The spacecraft, launched in 2016, was part of NASA’s first mission to collect samples from an asteroid.

The samples, described by NASA as “pristine material from Bennu,” are believed to offer scientists a unique window into the early formation of the solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago. Bennu, discovered by NASA in 1999, is estimated to have originated within the first 10 million years of the solar system’s formation. It has a diameter of around 490m and weighs 85.5 million tonnes.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched down on Bennu’s surface in October 2020 to collect the sample before propelling off the asteroid. The samples were carefully stored and protected during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth.

Bennu, which passes near Earth every six years, has had three close encounters with our planet in 1999, 2005, and 2011. In 2021, scientists from the OSIRIS-REx team warned that there is a possibility of Bennu drifting into Earth’s orbit and colliding with our planet by September 2182. This mission’s collection of samples from Bennu will aid in further research and understanding of its composition and potential impact on Earth.

The arrival of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the samples is a significant achievement for NASA, providing scientists with invaluable material for study. These samples hold the key to unlocking the secrets of our solar system’s early history, shedding light on the formation of the sun and planets.

출처 :
– 나사
– 이미지 출처 : [출처명]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

인도의 Vikram 착륙선과 Pragyan Rover가 절전 모드로 유지됨

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0