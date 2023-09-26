도시의 삶

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 캡슐은 소행성 샘플을 운반하여 지구에 안전하게 착륙했습니다.

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 캡슐은 소행성 샘플을 운반하여 지구에 안전하게 착륙했습니다.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth, bringing back the largest amount of asteroid material ever collected. The spacecraft was launched in 2016 and traveled for two years to reach the asteroid named Bennu, which is over 200 million miles away from Earth.

Once the spacecraft reached Bennu, it began to orbit the asteroid and eventually touched its surface in 2020. Using a specially designed arm, the spacecraft blew air and sucked up dust and pebbles from the asteroid. The arm collected so much material that its lid wouldn’t close.

After collecting the samples, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft started its journey back to Earth. On Sunday, a capsule containing the asteroid samples was released from the spacecraft and reentered the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 27,650 mph, experiencing temperatures over 5,000º Fahrenheit. However, the capsule’s outer shell protected it from the extreme heat.

As the capsule descended, a parachute opened, slowing its fall. Remarkably, the capsule landed in the Utah desert just a meter away from NASA’s target landing spot. Workers from NASA quickly arrived at the site, wrapped up the capsule, and transported it by helicopter to a nearby clean room. From there, it was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where a special lab has been set up to handle the asteroid sample.

Scientists believe that studying the asteroid material will provide insights into the formation of the Solar System about 4.5 billion years ago. The composition of asteroids may contain materials that have played a role in the origin of life on Earth. On Tuesday, the sample container will be opened, and scientists are excited to study the nearly unspoiled sample, which is expected to be the largest ever brought back from an asteroid.

The OSIRIS-REx mission has now been renamed OSIRIS-APEX, and the spacecraft will embark on a new mission to study another asteroid called Apophis. This ongoing exploration of asteroids will contribute to a better understanding of the early Solar System and the possible emergence of life on Earth.

Sources: NASA, Keegan Barber, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center [CC BY 2.0]

