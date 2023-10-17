도시의 삶

태양물리학의 중요한 해: 태양 과학과 태양의 영향을 기념하는 해

로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
태양물리학의 중요한 해: 태양 과학과 태양의 영향을 기념하는 해

NASA recently announced the launch of the Heliophysics Big Year, a global celebration of solar science and the incredible influence of the Sun on Earth and the entire solar system. The Big Year concept, originally popularized by birdwatchers, encourages participants to observe and study as many different species of birds as possible in a single year. Now, NASA is challenging enthusiasts to do the same with our very own star, the Sun.

Scheduled from October 2023 to December 2024, the Heliophysics Big Year provides the opportunity for individuals to engage in a wide range of solar science events, including watching solar eclipses, witnessing awe-inspiring auroras, and participating in citizen science projects. The United States Space Agency is inviting all those interested in exploring the science, art, and sheer beauty of heliophysics to partake in this exciting initiative.

To unite the collective efforts of the entire heliophysics community, NASA has created an identifier and a style guide that participants can use to showcase their support for the Heliophysics Big Year. By utilizing these resources, individuals can contribute to the cohesive branding of this global celebration.

The study of a star and its interactions with the solar system is known as Heliophysics. By delving into this captivating field, scientists gain valuable insights into not only the Sun itself but also its profound impact on Earth and the surrounding planets. The Heliophysics Big Year aims to popularize this important area of study and foster a deeper appreciation for the Sun’s influence.

So, whether you’re a seasoned scientist, an aspiring astronomer, or simply fascinated by the wonders of the cosmos, join NASA in celebrating the Heliophysics Big Year and discover the captivating science, art, and beauty of our extraordinary star.

By 로버트 앤드류

