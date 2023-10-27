도시의 삶

새로운 통찰력: NISAR, 지구 탄소 순환의 비밀 공개

비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
The groundbreaking NISAR radar satellite mission, a joint collaboration between NASA and ISRO, is set to revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s ecosystems and their impact on the global carbon cycle. By launching in early 2024, NISAR aims to provide detailed insights into two crucial ecosystems: forests and wetlands, which play a significant role in regulating greenhouse gases and driving climate change.

Forests and wetlands are essential in capturing and releasing carbon, with forests storing carbon in their trees’ wood and wetlands storing it in organic soil layers. Any disruption to these ecosystems can accelerate the release of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere. NISAR’s advanced radar systems will scan the planet’s entire land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, collecting invaluable data to help researchers understand the carbon capture and release processes within these ecosystems.

“The radar technology on NISAR will allow us to get a sweeping perspective of the planet in space and time. It can give us a reliable view of exactly how Earth’s land and ice are changing,” says Paul Rosen, the NISAR project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The data collected by NISAR will significantly enhance our understanding of the impact of deforestation and forest degradation on the carbon cycle, contributing to global warming. Additionally, NISAR’s radar technology will penetrate forest canopies, providing estimates of forest cover density with remarkable precision. Furthermore, NISAR’s observations will aid in monitoring wetland flooding and understanding the effects of climate change and human activities on wetland ecosystems.

These insights are invaluable for addressing climate change mitigation efforts. By understanding the dynamics of forest loss, deforestation, and wetland carbon release, we can take proactive measures to reduce our impact on these critical ecosystems. Ultimately, NISAR will support global efforts to transition to more sustainable practices and protect our planet’s natural resources.

FAQ :

Q: NISAR란 무엇인가요?
A: NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is a joint mission between NASA and ISRO to study Earth’s ecosystems and their impact on the carbon cycle.

Q: What ecosystems does NISAR focus on?
A: NISAR focuses on forests and wetlands, two ecosystems crucial for regulating greenhouse gases and influencing climate change.

Q: NISAR는 어떻게 데이터를 수집하나요?
A: NISAR will use sophisticated radar systems to scan Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days, providing comprehensive insights into ecosystem changes.

Q: What insights will NISAR provide?
A: NISAR will improve our understanding of carbon capture and release processes in forests and wetlands, helping us address deforestation, forest degradation, and wetlands management more effectively.

Q: When will NISAR launch?
A: NISAR is scheduled to launch in early 2024.

Q: Where can I learn more about NISAR?
A: To learn more about NISAR, visit the official website at [URL].

