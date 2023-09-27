도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 첫 번째 소행성 샘플을 성공적으로 회수: 과학 연구를 위한 새로운 기회 열림

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 첫 번째 소행성 샘플을 성공적으로 회수: 과학 연구를 위한 새로운 기회 열림

NASA has accomplished a major milestone in space exploration by successfully retrieving America’s first-ever asteroid sample. The seven-year-long mission of the “OSIRIS-REx” spacecraft concluded with the safe landing of a capsule containing the precious cargo in a desert in Utah on September 24. This achievement not only signifies the completion of a historic mission but also marks the beginning of an exciting new era in the field of astronomy.

The target of this mission was the asteroid named Bennu. Chosen for its estimated age of 4.5 billion years, studying a sample of Bennu could provide valuable insights into the early stages of our solar system. Additionally, Bennu’s size and orbit made it an ideal candidate for this mission, as it periodically intersects Earth’s orbit every six years. By studying Bennu, we may also gain knowledge to aid in the planning of future planetary defense missions, considering the slight possibility of a future collision between Bennu and our planet.

Following the safe retrieval of the capsule, NASA used a helicopter to transport it to a clean room for further examination and preservation. Subsequently, it was transferred to Johnson Space Center in Houston for detailed analysis. In the coming weeks, scientists will meticulously examine and catalog every particle of the estimated 8.8 ounces of rock and dust stored within the canister. While some samples will be immediately analyzed, the rest will be distributed among scientists worldwide for further study.

The analysis of these samples and the images captured during the mission will be shared with the public during a live broadcast on October 11. This significant achievement paves the way for future scientific discoveries and deeper understanding of our solar system.

출처 :
– NASA 관리자 빌 넬슨
– Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

중국의 수석 과학자, 인도의 찬드라얀 3호 달 착륙에 의문을 제기하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

LHC는 납-핵 충돌로 중이온 물리학 시즌을 시작합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

꽃가루, 포자 및 박테리아가 북극 구름의 얼음 형성에 중요한 역할을 한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

중국의 수석 과학자, 인도의 찬드라얀 3호 달 착륙에 의문을 제기하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

LHC는 납-핵 충돌로 중이온 물리학 시즌을 시작합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

꽃가루, 포자 및 박테리아가 북극 구름의 얼음 형성에 중요한 역할을 한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 연구로 토성 고리의 기원이 밝혀졌습니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0