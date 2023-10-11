도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

소행성 Bennu 임무의 놀라운 발견

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
소행성 Bennu 임무의 놀라운 발견

Scientists are celebrating groundbreaking discoveries after analyzing the initial samples recovered from the asteroid Bennu. These samples, collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft after seven years in space, have the potential to provide valuable insights into the origins of our planet and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The samples were carefully transferred to a clean room at Johnson Space Center in Houston to prevent contamination. Although the main container remains sealed, early estimates indicate that the mission successfully collected about 250 grams of pebbles and dust from the surface of Bennu. This amount far surpasses the 60-gram target previously identified as a success.

Recovering pristine samples from an asteroid like Bennu is significant because it allows scientists to study the rocks and chemicals that existed when the planets formed more than 4 billion years ago. Bennu is believed to be a time capsule for this primordial era, providing invaluable clues about the evolution of Earth and the possibility of life’s origins.

Preliminary analysis of the dust samples has already yielded exciting results. Scientists have discovered a sample that is nearly 5 percent carbon by mass and contains hydrated clay minerals with abundant water. This finding supports the theory that asteroids like Bennu delivered the majority of Earth’s water billions of years ago.

In addition to understanding our planet’s origins, the mission’s findings have implications for future space exploration. The investigation of Bennu will provide insight into the resources available on carbon-rich asteroids, which could be crucial for fueling human exploration deeper into the Solar System.

NASA is also interested in planetary defense, as there is a small chance that a collision between Bennu and Earth could occur in the future. Studying the nature of Bennu will help scientists develop strategies to potentially divert and alter the trajectory of threatening asteroids.

In a time filled with negative news, the discoveries from the asteroid Bennu mission offer a glimmer of hope and inspiration. The scientific community eagerly awaits the analysis and distribution of the collected samples to further unravel the mysteries of our universe.

Sources: NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold, University of Arizona

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0