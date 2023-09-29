도시의 삶

NASA 제임스 웹 우주망원경, 목성의 달 유로파에서 생명체 흔적 발견

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 제임스 웹 우주망원경, 목성의 달 유로파에서 생명체 흔적 발견

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. The telescope’s infrared camera captured images of Europa’s unique terrain, revealing intriguing traces of life in the form of abundant carbon dioxide.

Europa is a moon characterized by extreme cold temperatures, known as a “frigid terrain.” Within this frigid zone, the James Webb Space Telescope detected an abundance of carbon dioxide. This is significant because carbon is a building block of life.

The findings of this discovery were published in the journal ‘Science’ on September 21, 2023. Two teams of independent astronomers collaborated on the study, with the goal of detecting signs of a space observatory on Europa’s surface. The study’s findings strongly suggest the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, offering promising indicators of potential life in the future.

Geronimo Villanueva, the lead author of the study, explained that the chemical diversity of Europa’s ocean is key to determining whether the carbon gas is conducive to or inhibitive of life. Europa stands out as one of the few celestial bodies in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist. Beneath its icy surface lies an ocean containing twice the amount of water found in Earth’s oceans.

However, NASA reminds us that the presence of carbon alone is not sufficient for life to thrive. It requires an energy source, such as organic nutrients, and a continuous supply of organic molecules.

Researchers further investigated whether the carbon on Europa’s surface arrived via meteorites or originated from the moon’s own ocean depths. They focused their attention on the Taro Regio region, where a significant concentration of carbon dioxide was found. This region appears rugged with abundant ice, suggesting surface movement and changes.

Considering that carbon dioxide is not stable on Europa’s surface, the team concluded that it likely originated from the moon’s ocean. This finding is significant because it suggests that carbon likely surfaced alongside ocean-derived salts previously identified by the Hubble Space Telescope in the same region.

In summary, the James Webb Space Telescope’s discovery of abundant carbon dioxide on Europa’s frigid terrain offers tantalizing evidence of potential life on this moon. Further exploration and investigation will be necessary to determine the conditions required for life to thrive in Europa’s ocean depths.

By 로버트 앤드류

