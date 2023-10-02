도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 프시케 소행성 임무 일주일 연기

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 프시케 소행성 임무 일주일 연기

NASA has announced a one-week delay for its Psyche asteroid mission, now scheduled to launch on 12 October. The $1.2 billion mission aims to study the asteroids of the same name, which are located between Mars and Jupiter.

The reason for the delay is to allow NASA’s team to complete verification of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These parameters were adjusted in response to updated warmer temperature predictions for the thrusters.

The schedule change was announced during a flight readiness review at the Kennedy Space Centre, where an agreement was made to conduct a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket on 29 September. Static fires are standard prelaunch tests in which the rocket’s first-stage engines are briefly fired while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.

The Psyche mission will be the first NASA mission for the Falcon Heavy, which is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at the 170-mile-wide (280 kilometers) space rock Psyche in 2029.

Scientists believe that Psyche may expose the core of a protoplanet, making this mission of great interest and potentially providing valuable insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Source: Space.com, Mint.com

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

베이핑은 흡연보다 정말 안전한 선택인가요?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

생물학자들은 가혹한 지열 호수에서 미생물 진핵생물을 연구합니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

문자 'N'으로 시작하는 흥미로운 공룡

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 프시케 소행성 임무 일주일 연기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

베이핑은 흡연보다 정말 안전한 선택인가요?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

생물학자들은 가혹한 지열 호수에서 미생물 진핵생물을 연구합니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

문자 'N'으로 시작하는 흥미로운 공룡

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0