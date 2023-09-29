도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 프시케 소행성 임무가 일주일 연기됐다

By맘포 브레시아

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 프시케 소행성 임무가 일주일 연기됐다

The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed by one week. Originally scheduled to take place on October 5, the launch has been pushed back to October 12. This delay will allow the NASA team to verify the parameters used to control the spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters, ensuring their long-term health. The adjustment in parameters was made in response to updated temperature predictions.

The one-week delay shortens the launch window for the mission, which now runs through October 25. On the same day the delay was announced, a flight readiness review was conducted, approving a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket, which will carry the Psyche spacecraft. This test involves firing the rocket’s first-stage engines briefly while the vehicle remains grounded.

The Psyche mission will be the eighth launch for the Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. It will also be the first NASA mission to utilize the Falcon Heavy.

The $1.2 billion Psyche mission plans to study a peculiar metallic asteroid bearing the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, with its outer layers stripped away through powerful impacts. This unique object has never been observed up close, and the mission hopes to provide valuable insights about its composition.

“I am so looking forward to seeing those first images,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division. “They are going to be spectacular, when we finally get to see what this metal looks like up close.”

-

출처 :
– 없음

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0