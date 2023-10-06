도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 시스템 전반에 걸친 안전 프로젝트로 항공 분야의 위험 관리 및 안전 보장 향상

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 시스템 전반에 걸친 안전 프로젝트로 항공 분야의 위험 관리 및 안전 보장 향상

슬립폼 공법 선택시 고려사항

NASA’s System-Wide Safety (SWS) project recently completed a major milestone with the successful implementation of Technical Challenge 1 (TC-1): In-Time Terminal Area Risk Management. This event showcased the key takeaways and technology demonstrations from TC-1, and engaged stakeholders and partners in discussions about the potential of the tools, techniques, and processes developed in the project. The TC-1 capabilities aim to proactively identify emerging risks and monitor safety margins to prevent accidents and incidents. These new technologies utilize risk assessment algorithms, predictive modeling, and advanced data analytics methods to improve current safety management systems and shape future operational systems.

One of the major achievements of TC-1 is the development and demonstration of methods to enhance risk management and safety assurance processes by identifying risks and causal factors before accidents or incidents occur. Integrated risk assessment capabilities have been established to monitor and evaluate operations in terminal areas, utilizing advanced data analytics and predictive model development. Additionally, TC-1 has collaborated with partners to develop Machine Learning Analytics Tools that identify and characterize operational risks, monitor and integrate data, evaluate risk mitigation strategies, and determine causal and contributing factors.

The findings of TC-1 are foundational for the rest of the SWS technical challenges. The project sets the stage for the upcoming Technical Challenge 6 (TC-6), which aims to build upon the progress made in TC-1 and address the safety challenges faced by the transforming aviation industry. The SWS project extends its appreciation to the subproject managers and coordinators who made the successful completion of TC-1 possible.

(Source: NASA’s System-Wide Safety project)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

규정 준수 메커니즘으로 소형 기계 장치의 한계를 넓히다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

물 점도 예측에 있어서 OPC 및 OPC3 물 모델의 정확도

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

은하계 이웃: NGC 3558 및 LEDA 83465

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

규정 준수 메커니즘으로 소형 기계 장치의 한계를 넓히다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

물 점도 예측에 있어서 OPC 및 OPC3 물 모델의 정확도

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

은하계 이웃: NGC 3558 및 LEDA 83465

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

인도의 Aditya-L1 태양 우주 관측소가 궤도 수정을 거칩니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0