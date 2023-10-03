도시의 삶

과학

Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 거대한 먼지 악마를 포착했습니다.

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 거대한 먼지 악마를 포착했습니다.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured an impressive sight on Mars – a towering dust devil reaching a staggering 1.2 miles in height. The video footage taken by the rover shows the bottom portion of the dust devil as it moves along the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater.

Although only the lower 387 feet of the dust devil is visible in the video, scientists estimate its total height to be 1.2 miles, nearly 3.5 times taller than the One World Trade Center skyscraper in New York City. The dust devil was about 200 feet wide and traveled at a speed of around 12 mph.

Mark Lemmon, a member of the Perseverance science team, explains that while they don’t see the top of the dust devil in the video, the shadow it casts provides an indication of its height. Most dust devils on Mars are vertical columns, and based on the shadow, this particular dust devil is estimated to be about 1.2 miles in height.

Martian dust devils are much stronger and larger than those on Earth. While dust devils on our planet can reach an average height of 1,000 feet, the Martian dust devil captured by Perseverance is six times taller. Dust devils are most commonly seen during Mars’ spring and summer months, but their appearance cannot be predicted.

The Perseverance rover has previously recorded a dust devil on Mars in 2012, which measured an astonishing 12 miles in height. These sightings provide valuable insights into the atmospheric conditions and weather phenomena unique to the Red Planet.

출처: NASA

*정의:

Dust Devil: A whirlwind or tornado-like phenomenon consisting of dust or sand particles that forms on the surface of a planet or moon.

화성 : The fourth planet from the Sun and the second-smallest planet in the Solar System, known for its reddish appearance.

By 로버트 앤드류

