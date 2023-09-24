도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

소행성 샘플을 담은 NASA의 우주 캡슐이 유타 사막에 성공적으로 착륙했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
소행성 샘플을 담은 NASA의 우주 캡슐이 유타 사막에 성공적으로 착륙했습니다.

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has successfully landed in the Utah desert. The gumdrop-shaped capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City on the United States military’s vast Utah Test and Training Range. The samples will be flown to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be analyzed by scientists.

The capsule holds at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, expressed excitement about the opening of the container in Houston, as it will reveal the true amount of the sample collected. This mission marks the second time that asteroid samples have been returned to Earth, with Japan being the only other country to successfully bring back samples from asteroid missions.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is a relic of the early solar system and offers valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. Scientists believe that it may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. Samples returned from another near-Earth asteroid, Ryugu, by the Japanese mission Hayabusa2 three years ago, contained organic compounds that further supported the hypothesis that these celestial objects seeded the early Earth with the building blocks of life.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample in 2020. The spacecraft then embarked on a 1.9-billion-kilometer cruise back to Earth, enduring temperatures of up to 2,800 degrees Celsius during re-entry. The successful landing in Utah is a significant achievement for NASA, and the samples will provide valuable data for scientists studying the formation and evolution of our solar system.

출처: 가디언

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

인간 진화에 관한 놀라운 진실: 결국 우리는 그다지 특별하지 않습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 탐사를 위한 콤부차 유기체의 잠재력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

해파리는 인간, 쥐, 파리처럼 학습할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

인간 진화에 관한 놀라운 진실: 결국 우리는 그다지 특별하지 않습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 탐사를 위한 콤부차 유기체의 잠재력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

해파리는 인간, 쥐, 파리처럼 학습할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

새로운 증거에 따르면 목성의 위성 유로파에 생명체가 존재할 수 있는 성분이 있다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0