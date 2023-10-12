도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

악천후로 인해 SpaceX 로켓 발사가 지연됨

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
악천후로 인해 SpaceX 로켓 발사가 지연됨

NASA and SpaceX have announced the delay of the Psyche asteroid mission launch due to unfavorable weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday, October 13 at 10:19 a.m. ET. Live coverage of the launch will be available on various NASA channels, including YouTube and NASA Live.

The mission will be carried out using SpaceX’s triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket, which is currently on the launchpad and prepared for flight. The decision to postpone the launch was made after NASA predicted only a 20% chance of suitable weather conditions for Thursday.

If Friday’s launch attempt is unsuccessful, the mission team will have additional opportunities to launch the spacecraft until October 25. The Psyche mission marks NASA’s first exploration of an asteroid with a metallic surface, rather than the typical composition of rock and ice. The spacecraft will travel approximately 2.2 billion miles to a point between Mars and Jupiter, taking approximately six years to reach its destination.

Once it reaches the asteroid, the spacecraft will deploy a range of scientific instruments to study the 170-mile-wide celestial body. Scientists hope to gain insight into the early stages of the solar system and the formation of rocky planets like Earth and Mars through this analysis.

Additionally, the Psyche mission will serve as NASA’s first deep space test of the Deep Space Optical Communications system. This laser-based communication system is expected to enable higher bandwidth transmissions for future NASA missions.

In related news, NASA recently unveiled samples of rock and dust obtained from the Bennu asteroid, which were brought back to Earth last month as part of a separate mission.

출처: NASA, SpaceX

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 저비용 시스템으로 3D 나노프린팅의 접근성 향상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 지난 40년 동안 남극 얼음층의 25%가 줄어들었다고 말합니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 소행성 2023 TC1의 지구 근접 접근 세부 정보 공개

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 저비용 시스템으로 3D 나노프린팅의 접근성 향상

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 지난 40년 동안 남극 얼음층의 25%가 줄어들었다고 말합니다.

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 소행성 2023 TC1의 지구 근접 접근 세부 정보 공개

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

장엄한 오리온자리 유성우: 천상의 기쁨

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0