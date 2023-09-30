도시의 삶

가디언즈 오브 갤럭시 Vol. 3 과학은 부족하지만 마음을 사로잡다

By로버트 앤드류

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
가디언즈 오브 갤럭시 Vol. 3 과학은 부족하지만 마음을 사로잡다

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has captivated audiences with its intergalactic adventure, but a recent analysis by NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield reveals that the film takes some liberties with scientific accuracy. Specifically, Hadfield points out an error in the scene where Star-Lord is floating in space without a spacesuit for an extended period of time.

Hadfield explains that in reality, a human left in space without any protection would only have a short time to live. Oxygen in the bloodstream would drain within 15 seconds, causing unconsciousness, and within 90 seconds, the body would experience permanent damage leading to death. While the film depicts dramatic visual effects such as facial bloating and frost on Star-Lord’s face, Hadfield argues that these would not occur to such an extreme extent.

He also notes that the scenario would be more plausible for a character like Groot, as a sentient tree might be able to survive in space without suffering the same negative consequences as a human.

It’s worth mentioning that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not the first film in the series to depict characters in danger in space. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, both Gamora and Star-Lord had a dangerous incident in space where their flesh froze over. While the filmmakers incorporate certain realistic aspects like Star-Lord’s face swelling to enhance the emotional impact, Hadfield acknowledges that the film may not achieve total scientific realism.

Despite the scientific inaccuracies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains a satisfying conclusion to the Guardians trilogy, captivating audiences with its cosmic journey and emotional intensity.

출처 :
– NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield’s analysis
– Vanity Fair interview with Chris Hadfield

By 로버트 앤드류

과학

과학자들은 적외선으로 프시케 소행성을 관찰하기 위해 망원경을 사용합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

계획에 필수적인 데이터 기반 지역 해양 모델, 홍해 연구 표시

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

연구원들은 병원 슈퍼버그에 대한 유망한 치료법을 발견했습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

