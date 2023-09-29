도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 우주비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 우주 시간 부문에서 미국 신기록을 세웠습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 우주비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 우주 시간 부문에서 미국 신기록을 세웠습니다.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has achieved a remarkable feat, breaking the American record for the longest time spent in space. Rubio spent an impressive 371 days on board the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record. During his time in space, Rubio traveled approximately 157 million miles and completed 5,936 orbits around the Earth. This distance is equivalent to approximately 328 round trips to the Moon.

Rubio’s extended duration in space was not originally planned. His mission was intended to last six months, but an accident altered the course of his mission. In December, just three months after reaching space, the Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule that carried Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts experienced a massive coolant leak. This prompted concerns from NASA and the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, about the safety of the crew upon reentry.

Typically, astronauts return to Earth in the same capsule they launched on. However, due to the coolant leak, Rubio and his fellow crew members, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, had to wait for a rescue mission. They watched as other crews arrived and departed from the ISS while they awaited their return capsule, the Soyuz MS-23, which arrived in February 2023.

On a Wednesday morning, the trio finally departed the ISS in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule. After performing two burns to create a safety cushion distance, they began their journey back to Earth. The capsule successfully reentered Earth’s atmosphere and landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised Rubio’s accomplishments, stating that his record-breaking time in space contributes significantly to our understanding of long-duration space missions. Rubio’s dedicated service and invaluable scientific contributions on the International Space Station are highly appreciated by NASA.

With the safe return of Rubio and his crew members, the coolant leak saga has come to an end, marking a successful mission for NASA and Roscosmos.

정의 :
– International Space Station (ISS): A space station in low Earth orbit where international crews carry out scientific research and experiments.
– Soyuz: A series of spacecraft used by Russia for human spaceflight.

출처 :
– NASA 관리자 빌 넬슨
– Image Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images News/Getty Images

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0