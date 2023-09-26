도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 국제 우주 정거장의 궤도를 안전하게 이탈하기 위한 "우주 예인선" 제안 모색

By로버트 앤드류

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 국제 우주 정거장의 궤도를 안전하게 이탈하기 위한 "우주 예인선" 제안 모색

NASA has issued a request for proposals to develop a “space tug” that will be responsible for safely deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) in the early 2030s. The agency plans to use a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) to steer the ISS into Earth’s atmosphere, ensuring a controlled descent away from populated areas.

The USDV will be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It needs to have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to perform the critical deorbit burn on its first flight. The development, testing, and certification of the USDV are expected to take several years.

While NASA has outlined its plans for the U.S. segment, it has not provided specific details on how the other international partners on the ISS will remove their sections from orbit. The other main partners include Roscosmos, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. Each agency will be responsible for deorbiting their respective sections based on mass percent ownership.

After the conclusion of the ISS program, NASA envisions flights and commercial research proceeding on industry-led space stations that are currently in their early stages of development. These space stations will provide opportunities for collaboration and advancements in space exploration.

NASA is inviting U.S. industry vendors to propose various aspects of the USDV’s design, including payment type. Proposals are due on November 17, and more details can be found on the U.S. government website.

Overall, this initiative demonstrates NASA’s commitment to responsible space exploration and ensuring the safe removal of the ISS from orbit, paving the way for future advancements in space technology and research.

출처 :
– [NASA Wants New ‘Deorbit Tug’ to Bring Space Station Down in 2030](source)
– [NASA’s Request for Proposal for U.S. Deorbit Vehicle](source)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

통합정보이론을 놓고 신경과학자들이 충돌하다

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0