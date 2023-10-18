도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Ingenuity 헬리콥터가 화성에서 새로운 지상 속도 기록을 세웠습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Ingenuity 헬리콥터가 화성에서 새로운 지상 속도 기록을 세웠습니다.

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has achieved a new ground-speed record during one of its recent flights on the surface of Mars. The small helicopter reached a speed of 22 mph (10 m/s) for a duration of 121 seconds, surpassing its previous record of 17.8 mph (8 m/s) for 124.18 seconds.

Since its deployment on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has been pushing the boundaries of flight on another planet. With a total of 62 flights and counting, NASA expects even more records to be broken in the future.

During its 62nd flight, Ingenuity traveled a distance of 880 feet horizontally and reached a maximum altitude of 59 feet. The flight lasted 121.1 seconds and was conducted in a North Eastern direction.

The primary mission of Ingenuity is to capture images of the Martian surface and transmit them back to NASA headquarters. These images are then analyzed to identify any potential scientific opportunities and to map out a favorable path for the Perseverance rover, the helicopter’s companion.

Ingenuity’s groundbreaking achievements on Mars showcase the advancements in aerospace technology and pave the way for future exploration on the Red Planet. With each flight, NASA gathers valuable data and insights that contribute to our understanding of Mars and its potential for supporting life.

출처 :
– NASA’s Ingenuity Flight Log
– 이미지 출처: NASA

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

남아프리카에서 보호받는 비단뱀에게 맥주를 강제로 먹이는 세 명의 남자 수배

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Expedition 70 승무원은 국제 우주 정거장에서 우주 건강 및 지구 과학 연구를 수행합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

쿠키와 웹사이트 기능에 대한 중요성 이해

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

남아프리카에서 보호받는 비단뱀에게 맥주를 강제로 먹이는 세 명의 남자 수배

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Expedition 70 승무원은 국제 우주 정거장에서 우주 건강 및 지구 과학 연구를 수행합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

쿠키와 웹사이트 기능에 대한 중요성 이해

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제목: 쿠키 이해: 사이트 탐색 강화 및 광고 개인화

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0