도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 1년까지 ISS 기지를 해체하기 위한 우주선에 2031억 달러 입찰 발표

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 1년까지 ISS 기지를 해체하기 위한 우주선에 2031억 달러 입찰 발표

NASA has recently announced a $1 billion tender for the construction of a spacecraft aimed at pulling down the International Space Station (ISS) into the Earth’s atmosphere by 2031. This decision comes as the ISS nears the end of its operational life and is deemed unsuitable for further use. The tender is open to international bidders, potentially involving a collaborative effort between multiple countries.

The purpose of decommissioning the ISS is to ensure the safe disposal of the station, avoiding potential hazards such as space debris. Currently, the ISS is in a low Earth orbit, and if left unattended, it could pose risks to future space missions. By pulling it down into the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will enable controlled reentry, disintegrating the station in the process.

The selected spacecraft will need to have the capabilities to operate in space for an extended period, allowing for the gradual deorbiting process. This includes the ability to safely dock with the ISS, attach a propulsion module, and perform controlled maneuvers to bring the station down.

The decommissioning of the ISS is a major milestone for the future of space exploration. It paves the way for the development of new space stations and the utilization of advanced technologies. NASA aims to focus on exploring the Moon, Mars, and beyond, with plans for the Artemis program and future crewed missions to deep space.

The tender presents a significant opportunity for space agencies, aerospace companies, and international collaborations. It not only offers a chance to contribute to the future of space exploration but also demonstrates the importance of responsible space debris management.

출처 :
– La Voce di New York (source article)
– 나사

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0