펄서가 방출하는 고에너지 감마선의 미스터리

By가브리엘 보타

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
Gamma rays are typically not associated with pulsars, but recent observations have defied expectations. The Vela Pulsar, a fast-rotating neutron star, emitted gamma rays with unprecedented energy levels, leaving astronomers baffled. Published in Nature Astronomy, the study reports gamma rays with energies surpassing 20 teraelectronvolts, the highest ever detected.

Pulsars are known for their regular and stable emissions of radio waves, making them reliable cosmic clocks. However, this discovery challenges existing understanding of pulsar behavior. The High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) detected the Vela gamma rays, marking the first observation of such high-energy gamma rays from a pulsar.

Neutron stars possess incredibly strong magnetic fields that can accelerate charged particles close to the speed of light, resulting in the emission of light. This phenomenon can explain the gamma rays, which can be produced when energetic particles are caught in the magnetic fields of the pulsar.

Although pulsars’ magnetic fields are intense, they should not be able to generate such powerful bursts of gamma rays on their own. The HESS team has noticed that the light cone of the Vela Pulsar is unusually wide, hinting at potential explanations for this phenomenon.

The first possibility is that charged particles are initially accelerated in a wider circle before being drawn into the light cone by the magnetic field. The second idea involves a combination of the intense magnetic fields and a bulk flow of stellar wind, which hyper-accelerates the particles.

Further research is necessary to unravel the mystery of the Vela Pulsar’s high-energy emissions. This discovery underscores the fact that the interaction between intense magnetic fields and charged particles can lead to unexpected outcomes, challenging conventional models. The implications of these findings extend beyond pulsars, potentially shedding light on the behavior of magnetic fields near black holes.

정의 :

  • Pulsars: Fast-rotating neutron stars that emit regular and stable pulses of radio waves, leading to their classification as cosmic clocks.
  • Gamma rays: Electromagnetic radiation characterized by high energy and short wavelengths.
  • Teraelectronvolts: A unit of energy measurement used in particle physics, equal to one trillion electronvolts.
  • Neutron stars: Extremely dense remnants of massive stars. They are composed mainly of neutrons and possess strong magnetic fields.
  • Magnetic fields: Areas of space surrounding a magnetic object where magnetic forces can be detected.
  • Charged particles: Particles with an electric charge, such as protons or electrons.
  • Light cone: The volume of space traced out by the path of light emitted from a specific source.
  • Stellar wind: The outflow of gas and charged particles from a star, influenced by the star’s magnetic field.
  • Black holes: Regions of spacetime where gravitational forces are so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape their pull.

출처 :

– “Gamma-ray emission from the Vela pulsar significantly exceeds the extrapolation from its radio pulsar” – Nature Astronomy

– “Vela Pulsar” – Universe Today

