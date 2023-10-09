도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구는 Arrokoth의 신비한 고분에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구는 Arrokoth의 신비한 고분에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다

A recent study led by researchers at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has shed light on the unique mounds that cover the surface of the trans-Neptunian object 486958 Arrokoth. This peculiar object, also known as Ultima Thule, was visited by NASA’s New Horizons space probe in 2019, making it the farthest object ever visited by a spacecraft from Earth.

Arrokoth, a cold classical Kuiper belt object, has a curious hourglass shape and unusual mound structures on its surface. The new study suggests that these mounds likely have a common origin, possibly serving as “building blocks” that can provide insights into the formation of planetesimals.

The research team, led by Dr. Alan Stern, Principal Investigator of the New Horizons mission, identified a dozen mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, Wenu, that are similar in size, shape, coloration, and reflectivity. Additionally, three more mounds were discovered on Arrokoth’s smaller lobe, Weeyo.

Dr. Will Grundy, a co-investigator of the New Horizons mission, compared the mounds to the surface of a raspberry composed of smaller subunits. The team’s findings suggest that Arrokoth’s geology aligns with a model of planetesimal formation called streaming instability. This model proposes that particles orbiting in a gas disk eventually concentrate into clumps that grow over time due to increased orbital velocity.

By studying the sizes of Arrokoth’s mounds, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of planetesimals. The insights from this study could also be valuable for future missions, such as NASA’s Lucy space probe and the European Space Agency’s Comet Vision Program, which will explore similar objects.

Further research and comparisons with other planetesimals will help determine if similar formation processes took place on these space objects. The team presented their findings at the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences meeting and published a paper in the Planetary Science Journal.

출처 :
– “New Study Reveals Insights into the Unusual Mounds on Arrokoth” – Southwest Research Institute
– “The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds” – Planetary Science Journal

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

화성의 밤의 미궁 녹티스 라비린투스(Noctis Labyrinthus)를 비행하세요

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

중국, 서태평양에 중성미자 망원경 배치

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

대규모 충돌의 잔광으로 새로운 행성의 탄생 가능성 밝혀져

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

화성의 밤의 미궁 녹티스 라비린투스(Noctis Labyrinthus)를 비행하세요

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

중국, 서태평양에 중성미자 망원경 배치

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

대규모 충돌의 잔광으로 새로운 행성의 탄생 가능성 밝혀져

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

모델은 고대 해수면 온도의 냉각이 오르도비스기의 생물 다양성을 크게 높였을 가능성이 있음을 보여줍니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0