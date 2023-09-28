도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

요정 서클의 미스터리가 확장됨: 인공 지능이 15개국에서 요정 서클을 식별함

By가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
요정 서클의 미스터리가 확장됨: 인공 지능이 15개국에서 요정 서클을 식별함

The origins of fairy circles, round discs of barren dirt, have long fascinated scientists. Previously, these circles were only found in Southern Africa’s Namib Desert and the Australian outback. However, a new study using artificial intelligence (AI) has identified vegetation patterns resembling fairy circles in hundreds of locations across 15 countries on three continents, suggesting that this phenomenon is more widespread than previously thought. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed high-resolution satellite images of arid ecosystems from around the world to search for patterns resembling fairy circles. The neural network used in the study was trained to recognize fairy circles by analyzing images from Namibia and Australia.

The study identified 263 dryland locations that exhibited circular patterns similar to fairy circles. These locations were found across Africa, Madagascar, Midwestern Asia, and central and Southwest Australia. However, not all of these patterns met the criteria for being considered fairy circles, as defined by Dr. Stephan Getzin, a researcher at the University of Göttingen. Fairy circles are characterized by a strongly ordered, spatially periodic pattern, which was not fully present in the identified patterns.

The study also provided insights into the environmental conditions associated with the formation of fairy circles. The patterns were most likely to occur in very dry, sandy soils that were high-alkaline and low in nitrogen. These patterns were found to play a role in stabilizing ecosystems and increasing resistance to disturbances.

The expansion of fairy circle sightings and the use of AI to identify them provide new avenues for research into their origins and formation mechanisms. While the exact causes may differ from site to site, this study contributes to a better understanding of these mysterious natural phenomena.

출처 :
– CNN: Link to the article on CNN website” (replace the link with the actual URL)
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: Link to the study published in the journal (replace the link with the actual URL)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

6만년 된 거북 화석에서 DNA 잔해 발견

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0