도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

전 세계의 신비한 요정 원 지도 작성

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
전 세계의 신비한 요정 원 지도 작성

A new study has revealed that mysterious circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not only present in Namibia and Australia, but also across 250 locations in 15 different countries. Scientists have been perplexed by these enigmatic patterns of bare soil surrounded by vegetation rings for decades, and multiple theories have been proposed to explain their formation.

Using artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, researchers have identified 263 sites worldwide where similar patterns have been observed. This discovery suggests that fairy circles are far more common than previously thought, expanding beyond their initial known locations.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, highlights the importance of understanding the causes and ecological significance of these vegetation patterns. According to co-author Emilio Guirado, analyzing the impact of fairy circles on ecosystems and identifying the environmental factors that determine their distribution is crucial.

The research found that specific combinations of soil and climate characteristics, such as low nitrogen content and average rainfall below 200 mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. Moreover, factors like albedo and the state of aquifers, which had not been previously considered, were taken into account in this study.

The study emphasizes the potential impact of human activities, particularly groundwater extraction, on the formation of fairy circles. Massive use of groundwater in arid areas may disrupt these unique patterns.

In addition to shedding light on the global prevalence of fairy circles, the findings offer opportunities for further research. The study suggests that these patterns on the soil could serve as indicators of ecosystem degradation resulting from the ongoing climate crisis.

The researchers have also created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database, which could be valuable in investigating the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

Overall, this study brings us a step closer to unraveling the mystery of fairy circles and understanding their ecological significance on a global scale.

출처 :
– Universidad de Alicante (UA) in Spain
– Study published in PNAS

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0