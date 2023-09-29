도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들이 처음으로 해왕성에서 신비한 흑점을 발견했습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들이 처음으로 해왕성에서 신비한 흑점을 발견했습니다

Astronomers have observed a large dark spot on Neptune’s atmosphere using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT). This is the first time a dark spot on the planet has been observed from Earth. The spot is accompanied by a smaller bright spot, which adds to the mystery surrounding these features.

Dark spots are common in the atmospheres of giant planets, with the Great Red Spot on Jupiter being the most well-known. However, dark spots on Neptune have remained elusive and short-lived. This recent discovery provides additional clues about their origin.

The study, led by Patrick Irwin from the University of Oxford, used data from the VLT to investigate the nature of dark spots on Neptune. Previous theories suggested that these spots were caused by a clearing in the clouds, but the observations ruled out this possibility. Instead, the researchers found that dark spots are likely the result of air particles darkening in a layer below the visible haze layer, as ice and hazes mix in Neptune’s atmosphere.

The researchers were able to make these findings after Nasa and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope discovered several dark spots in Neptune’s atmosphere. By using the VLT’s Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (Muse) instrument, they were able to study the reflected sunlight from Neptune and its spot in more detail. This allowed them to determine the height at which the dark spot sits in the atmosphere and gain insights into the chemical composition of the different atmospheric layers.

Furthermore, the observations revealed a surprise finding—a rare deep bright cloud type that had never been identified before. This cloud appeared alongside the main dark spot and was found to be at the same level in the atmosphere. This indicates that it is a completely new type of feature compared to the small companion clouds of high-altitude methane ice that have been previously observed.

This groundbreaking discovery not only advances our understanding of Neptune’s atmospheric dynamics but also showcases the remarkable advancements in technology that allow astronomers to observe these distant planets from Earth.

출처 :

– Nina Massey, PA 과학 특파원
– Nature Astronomy (Publication)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0