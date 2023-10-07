도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Elon Musk는 4년 이내에 무인 화성 탐사를 예측합니다.

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Elon Musk는 4년 이내에 무인 화성 탐사를 예측합니다.

Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced his prediction that the Starship could make an uncrewed mission to Mars within the next three to four years. Musk made this statement during a keynote address at the International Astronautical Congress, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan via video conferencing.

Despite the recent challenges faced by SpaceX’s Starship program, Musk expressed optimism about the upcoming test flight of the massive reusable rocket system. He mentioned that there is a decent chance of success for the test landing on Mars within the next four years. Musk shared his thoughts with Clay Mowry, the president of the International Astronautical Federation.

The Starship program faced scrutiny from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following its first and only launch, which took place on April 20. Although the launch resulted in an explosion and failure to reach orbit, SpaceX considered it successful due to the valuable data acquired during the test flight.

The FAA imposed a hold on SpaceX’s launches and triggered an investigation, leading to a list of 63 corrective actions. These actions include redesigning vehicle hardware, launching pad modifications to enhance robustness, increased design process reviews, additional analysis and testing of safety systems, and applying stricter change control practices.

SpaceX has been actively working on implementing these corrective actions. The company has made over 1,000 changes to the Starship, including the design of the spacecraft itself. One significant improvement is the planned ignition of the second-stage engines while still attached to the booster during the second flight.

Musk emphasized the efficiency of this approach from a physics standpoint, stating that it involves blasting the top of the booster with the second-stage engines. With numerous updates and enhancements being implemented, Elon Musk remains confident in the Starship’s capability to reach Mars in the near future.

출처 :
– IANS News: [source]
– The New York Times: [source]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

새로 발견된 14,300년 된 폭풍의 거대한 크기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

오늘밤 드라코니드 유성우가 최고조에 달했습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

암모니아의 수소 원자 이동성과 양성자 이동에 대한 새로운 통찰력

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

새로 발견된 14,300년 된 폭풍의 거대한 크기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

오늘밤 드라코니드 유성우가 최고조에 달했습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

암모니아의 수소 원자 이동성과 양성자 이동에 대한 새로운 통찰력

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

새로운 발견은 북아메리카에 수천년 전에 인간이 존재했음을 암시합니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0