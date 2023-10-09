도시의 삶

뉴햄프셔 주민들은 두 번의 일식을 목격하게 될 것입니다

By가브리엘 보타

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
Residents of New Hampshire will have the opportunity to witness not one, but two solar eclipses in the upcoming months. On October 14, 2023, there will be a partial solar eclipse, followed by a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Associate Professors from the University of New Hampshire, Amy Keesee and John S. Gianforte, along with Lori Harnois, the Director of Division of Travel and Tourism Development, discuss these upcoming events.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth. This alignment happens when the Moon, Sun, and Earth are in the same plane. The Moon blocks out at least a part of the Sun, resulting in a solar eclipse. The October eclipse will be a partial eclipse, visible in New Hampshire. However, the April eclipse will be a total eclipse, where the Moon will completely block out all of the light from the Sun for a certain period of time. The path of these eclipses will differ, with the October eclipse passing through the western part of the United States and the April eclipse passing through the northern part of New Hampshire.

To safely view these eclipses, there are two recommended methods. The first is to use a pinhole projector, where a piece of cardboard with a pinhole and covered with aluminum foil is placed in front of the Sun, projecting its image onto a poster board. The second method is to use solar eclipse glasses, which allow for direct viewing of the Sun during the partial phases of the eclipse. However, it is important to note that direct viewing of the Sun is only safe during the total eclipse when the Moon completely covers the Sun. Otherwise, the glasses must be worn.

The upcoming solar eclipses provide a unique opportunity for residents of New Hampshire to witness these breathtaking celestial events firsthand. So mark your calendars and prepare to safely view these natural wonders in the sky.

Source: The State We’re In – University of New Hampshire, Amy Keesee, John S. Gianforte, Lori Harnois

