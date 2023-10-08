도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

카이퍼대 물체 아로코스(Arrokoth) 연구를 통해 밝혀진 고대 소행성 형성

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
카이퍼대 물체 아로코스(Arrokoth) 연구를 통해 밝혀진 고대 소행성 형성

A new study led by Dr. Alan Stern, Planetary Scientist and Associate Vice President at Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), suggests that the large mound structures on the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth, which was closely observed by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft in 2019, may share a common origin. These “building blocks” of Arrokoth could provide valuable insights into planetesimal formation models. The study findings were presented at the American Astronomical Society’s 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting.

The study identified 12 mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, Wenu, that exhibit similar shape, size, color, and reflectivity. Additionally, three more mounds were tentatively identified on the object’s smaller lobe, Weeyo. Dr. Will Grundy, co-investigator of the New Horizons mission, compared the appearance of Arrokoth to a raspberry made up of smaller sub-units.

Based on these observations, the study supports the streaming instability model of planetesimal formation. The model suggests that objects in the solar nebula gently accumulate to form larger structures through gravitational collapse, with collision speeds of only a few miles per hour. The similarities found in Arrokoth’s mound structures provide new insights into the formation process, raising questions about the preferred size of these building blocks.

The study highlights the importance of further exploration of other pristine planetesimals to enhance the understanding of accretion processes in the ancient solar system. Future missions, such as NASA’s Lucy mission and ESA’s comet interceptor, may encounter similar objects that can contribute to the development of planetesimal formation theories.

The study, published in the Planetary Science Journal, was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and Lowell Observatory.

출처 :

– Stern, A., White, O., Grundy, W., Keeney, B., Hofgartner, J., Nesvorný, D., McKinnon, W., Richardson, D., Marohnic, J., Verbiscer, A., Benecchi, S., Schenk, P., & Moore, J. (2023). “The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds.” The Planetary Science Journal.

– NASA.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

쿠키 사용 및 개인정보 보호정책을 이해하는 것의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

고양이 가르랑거림과 보컬 프라이의 놀라운 연관성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

고대 나무 나이테는 14,300년 전의 거대한 태양폭풍을 드러냅니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

쿠키 사용 및 개인정보 보호정책을 이해하는 것의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고양이 가르랑거림과 보컬 프라이의 놀라운 연관성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테는 14,300년 전의 거대한 태양폭풍을 드러냅니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

지구 관측 및 우주 기술 향상을 위해 첨단 위성 XNUMX기 발사

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0