도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

모로코, 미국에서 250억 XNUMX천만년 된 화석 회수

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
모로코, 미국에서 250억 XNUMX천만년 된 화석 회수

Morocco has successfully repatriated three fossil remains, dating back 250 million years, from the United States. The announcement of the retrieval was made during the US-Morocco Law Enforcement Seminar for Countering the Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property. The fossils were handed over to the Moroccan government by US Ambassador to Morocco, Puneet Talwar, at the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat.

The three fossils consist of a Mosasaurus skull, Basilosaurid jaw, and Cetacean whale vertebra. Morocco’s Culture Minister, Mehdi Bensaid, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property. This repatriation effort is part of Morocco’s ongoing collaboration with various nations to reclaim its cultural heritage.

This is not the first time that Morocco has successfully intervened to prevent the illegal auction of significant historical artifacts. In 2017, the country blocked the sale of a 66-million-year-old marine dinosaur skeleton in Paris, which originated from Khouribga, central Morocco. Such initiatives reflect Morocco’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and deterring the illegal trade of valuable fossils and artifacts.

Overall, Morocco’s retrieval of these 250-million-year-old fossils underscores the significance of international cooperation in combating the illicit trafficking of cultural property. By actively engaging in partnerships and signing agreements with other nations, Morocco is taking proactive measures to protect its cultural heritage for future generations.

정의 :
1. Fossil: The preserved remains or traces of ancient organisms.
2. Repatriation: The act of returning cultural artifacts or items of historical significance to their country of origin.

출처 :
– Anadolu Agency.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

방사성탄소 스파이크로 고대 태양폭풍 발견

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 임무: 금속이 풍부한 소행성 탐험

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고대 증거에 따르면 태양 폭풍은 캐링턴 사건보다 10배 더 강력했습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

방사성탄소 스파이크로 고대 태양폭풍 발견

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 임무: 금속이 풍부한 소행성 탐험

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고대 증거에 따르면 태양 폭풍은 캐링턴 사건보다 10배 더 강력했습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

미니 드론 테스트 짐벌: 안전한 테스트 및 교정 보장

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0