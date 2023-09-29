도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

추석 달: 천상의 놀라운 사건

By맘포 브레시아

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
추석 달: 천상의 놀라운 사건

The Harvest Moon, the last of four consecutive supermoons, lit up the night sky in all its glory just before 6 a.m. As reported by space.com, August’s rare blue supermoon was a sight to behold. This phenomenon allowed farmers in ancient times to continue their work late into the night, utilizing the moon’s luminosity.

On the day of the Harvest Moon, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a daytime high of 22°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. As the night falls, temperatures will drop to a low of 13°C.

The term “supermoon” refers to a full moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth during its elliptical orbit. This proximity makes the moon appear larger and brighter than usual. It is a celestial spectacle that captivates the imagination of sky-watchers worldwide.

The Harvest Moon holds a special place in cultural folklore, symbolizing the season of harvest and abundance. Its radiant glow provides the perfect backdrop for farmers to continue their work even after the sun has set. The moon’s brilliant light illuminates the fields, allowing necessary tasks to be completed during the night.

As the Harvest Moon graces the sky, humans are reminded of the wonders of the universe. The beauty of this celestial event inspires contemplation and a deep connection to nature. It is a time to appreciate the cycles of life and the bountiful gifts that Earth provides.

So, the next time you gaze up at the full moon, remember the significance of the Harvest Moon and the hard work that goes into nurturing our planet’s resources. Let it be a reminder of our interconnectedness with the cosmos and our responsibility to care for our earthly home.

출처 :
– Space.com: [source]
– Cultural folklore and agricultural practices

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0