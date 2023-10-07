도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구는 외태양계가 중력에 대한 놀라운 통찰력을 가질 수 있다고 제안합니다

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구는 외태양계가 중력에 대한 놀라운 통찰력을 가질 수 있다고 제안합니다

The outer reaches of our solar system, specifically the Kuiper Belt, may hold not only a mysterious ninth planet but also evidence that could challenge our understanding of gravity. Two theoretical physicists, Harsh Mathur of Case Western Reserve University and Katherine Brown of Hamilton College, have proposed that the anomalies observed in the orbits of objects in the outer solar system may be explained by a modified law of gravity known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND posits that Isaac Newton’s law of gravity holds true until a certain point, after which a different gravitational behavior takes over. This theory has been successful in explaining galactic-scale observations and is sometimes considered as an alternative to the concept of dark matter. However, Mathur and Brown’s study shows that MOND could also have noticeable effects on the outer solar system.

The researchers discovered a striking alignment between the orbits of objects from the hypothetical Planet Nine dataset and the gravitational field of the Milky Way galaxy when they applied MOND. This finding suggests that over millions of years, the objects in the outer solar system may be dragged into alignment with the galaxy’s gravitational field.

While the current dataset is limited, and other astronomers have proposed alternate explanations for the observed orbital anomalies, Mathur and Brown’s work highlights the potential of the outer solar system as a laboratory for studying gravity and fundamental problems in physics.

Further research and observations will be needed to confirm these findings and determine whether a modified law of gravity or an undiscovered planet is responsible for the observed anomalies in the outer solar system.

Reference: “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” by Katherine Brown and Harsh Mathur, The Astronomical Journal.

출처 :

– NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)
– 케이스 웨스턴 리저브 대학
– Hamilton College

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Parker 태양 탐사선은 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0