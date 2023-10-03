도시의 삶

과학

광합성 안테나 모델: 지구와 같은 암석 행성에 있는 다양한 유형의 식물에 대한 잠재력

By가브리엘 보타

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of biologists, environmental scientists, and chemists at Queen Mary University of London has developed a model that suggests different types of plants could potentially grow on Earth-like rocky planets. In a study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the researchers explored the possibility of photosynthetic antenna on other planets and how they could support the growth of various types of plants.

The researchers focused on photosynthetic antenna, which are responsible for harvesting light in plants on Earth. Typically, these antennae only work with light in the range of 400 nm to 700 nm. However, the team noted that many observed exoplanets in the habitable zone orbit red dwarfs, which emit light outside of this range. This means that plants on such planets would need to be extremely efficient and might evolve differently from those on Earth.

The study proposes that photosynthetic antenna could potentially work with gases other than oxygen, such as sulfur, allowing for the evolution of different types of plants. As a result, these extraterrestrial plants may not be green but could have colors like purple, orange, or red, depending on the wavelength of light they use for energy.

The researchers emphasize that these plants would still require nutrients from the soil, although the composition of the soil would likely differ from that on Earth. Their modeling suggests that photosynthetic antenna could process the necessary wavelengths of light on observed exoplanets, indicating the need for new methods to detect and study these potential extraterrestrial plants.

Further research is needed to understand the full implications of photosynthetic antenna and the potential diversity of life on other planets. However, this study expands the possibilities for life beyond Earth and highlights the adaptability of photosynthetic processes.

